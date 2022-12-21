Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are seeking donations to provide a year of food and supplies for the four raptors at the park’s Aviary.
These birds are wounded or imprinted on humans and cannot be returned to the wild. The Friends of the Park committed to helping the park with this cost each year since the Aviary was completed in 2016.
A campaign is being started this month to raise the amount needed to feed the three owls and one hawk for 2023.
The price of food has gone up, so the need is $5,560 (up from $5,000). Last fiscal year, generous donors provided nearly $4,000 toward the goal and the 2020 campaign exceeded the goal.
“Thank you to all our bird loving friends. It is so encouraging to the Friends and park staff that we are in a caring community that shares our vision to provide for these beautiful birds,” said Friends Treasurer Laurie Snyder.
Donors will be invited to a special bird show in 2023.
Park visitors enjoy going to the aviary and attending the educational bird shows at the park, especially during the summer.
Hopefully the birds can be invited to the community’s schools again, now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.
Children love meeting the birds up close and learning about the role of raptors in the environment.
Donations can be made through PayPal to Friends.cmsp@gmail.com, by mail to P.O. Box 3021, Crossville, TN 38557.
Donations can also be dropped it off in the donation box at the park office, 24 Office Dr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.