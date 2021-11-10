The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors is accepting applications from
members in good standing to
be considered for appointment to the Strategic Planning Commit-
tee.
Candidates who wish to be considered for membership can download a committee application from the Community Club website or go to https://tinyurl.com/FG
Strategic.
Completed and signed applications must be returned to the front desk at the Administration Building.
Applications must be accompanied with a résumé that outlines previous strategic planning or related experience.
The revised Strategic Planning Committee Charter can be found at https://tinyurl.com/FG
StrategicCharter and should be reviewed by candidates prior to submitting an application.
Successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to participating in Committee activity.
The Strategic Planning Committee will focus on critical external and internal factors that impact the long-term viability of the Fairfield Glade Community Club for the six- to 20-year horizon in advance of the current year business plan.
Development of a 2023 revision to the current Fairfield Glade Strategic Plan will be a work product priority for the committee members.
It is desirable for committee members to have background and understanding of the following areas:
• Strategic Planning in a Business Environment
• Business Management experience
• Ability to conduct and summarize independent/collaborative research
• Business Study Documentation Skills
• Business Study Presentation Skills
• Focus Group Facilitation Skills
• Commitment to attend monthly meetings
