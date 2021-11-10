The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors is accepting applications from

members in good standing to

be considered for appointment to the Strategic Planning Commit-

tee.

Candidates who wish to be considered for membership can download a committee application from the Community Club website or go to https://tinyurl.com/FG

Strategic.

Completed and signed applications must be returned to the front desk at the Administration Building.

Applications must be accompanied with a résumé that outlines previous strategic planning or related experience.

The revised Strategic Planning Committee Charter can be found at https://tinyurl.com/FG

StrategicCharter and should be reviewed by candidates prior to submitting an application.

Successful candidates will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to participating in Committee activity.

The Strategic Planning Committee will focus on critical external and internal factors that impact the long-term viability of the Fairfield Glade Community Club for the six- to 20-year horizon in advance of the current year business plan.

Development of a 2023 revision to the current Fairfield Glade Strategic Plan will be a work product priority for the committee members.

It is desirable for committee members to have background and understanding of the following areas:

• Strategic Planning in a Business Environment

• Business Management experience

• Ability to conduct and summarize independent/collaborative research

• Business Study Documentation Skills

• Business Study Presentation Skills

• Focus Group Facilitation Skills

• Commitment to attend monthly meetings

