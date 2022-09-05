Thank you to everyone who helped make the 2022 Hebbertsburg Community Center dinner and dance fundraisers a fun-filled success.
The Hebbertsburg Community Center’s only resource to cover expenses is the dinner and dances. All the workers are volunteers.
Finally, after a complete shutdown in 2020 and nearly the same in 2021, there was a good turnout of fun-loving folks from April-August during the 2022 season.
The Hebbertsburg volunteers thank the faithful regulars and the many new faces, who they hope will become regulars.
They also hope everyone enjoyed the great variety of music by Memory Road Band while clapping in time to the fantastic dance routines of the Sweet T Cloggers, eating the meals prepared by the kitchen volunteers, and sampling the cakes offered as part of the cakewalk. The volunteers considered it a privilege to serve the public.
Thank you, Memory Road. You are beyond words awesome!
And last but not least, thank you to all our faithful volunteers; we could not be successful without each of you.
Watch this newspaper after the first of the year for details about the 2023 season, which will start next April. For any questions, call Carolyn at 931-707-7837.
