Mark this date change on your calendars!
For the balance of this season, the Hebbertsburg dinners and dances will be held on the second Saturday of the month.
That means the August event will be on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Everything else remains the same. Doors will open about 3:30 p.m., meals will be served starting around 4, and the Memory Road Band will play from 5-8 p.m., with the Sweet T Cloggers entertaining during the band’s breaks. (The Sweet Ts alone are reason enough to come to the dinner and dance!)
Adult donations are $6 each at the door, with free admission for ages 15 and younger.
Homemade meals are $9 each, with a choice of spaghetti and meat sauce and a slice of bread, or barbecue on a bun with chips. Both come with either a soft drink, coffee, water or tea. Additional drinks or a slice of dessert are $1 each.
The fun ‘n famous cakewalks give you a chance to win a delicious cake. All workers are volunteers, with 100% of the donations collected going to compensate the band and to cover the ongoing Community Center expenses.
While the Memory Road Band may be new to some folks, the group was formed in 2013 and is well known, locally and beyond for their special blend of old favorites from back when. When combined, these three guys have around 150 years of singing and playing experience.
Dennis Hill, one of the original founders of Memory Road, is the lead singer, as well as their musical organizer/coordinator. In addition to having a 30-plus years career in broadcasting, he has been singing professionally for close to 50 years in Michigan, Indiana and now in Tennessee.
Ken Duller, with nearly 60 years of singing background, hails from Wisconsin and besides singing alongside Hill, he owns his own company where he writes, arranges, produces and records songs.
Duller sang his way through high school and college and is well-respected in the Nashville musical community, having been part of several well-known bands.
The third member of the band, Glen Holverson, is well-known and well-loved in the Crossville area and all over Middle and East Tennessee for his “smoking hot saxophone” playing.
Holverson, who may play up to four different saxophones during an evening’s performance, literally makes his instruments “talk.” It is beautiful to behold.
He began playing at age 15 and after performing in Chicago for 30-plus years, he entertained for several more years at the Universal and Disney parks in Florida. He now makes Cookeville home.
Hebbertsburg Community Center is family friendly entertainment at its best; all for only $15 per adult for food and floor show.
From Exit 322 on Interstate 40, take Peavine Road north to Fairfield Glade. At the third stop light in Fairfield Glade, check your odometer and continue going north on Peavine about 5 miles to the Y in the road with a stone house in the middle.
Take the left fork of the Y about a city block to the blue Community Center building on the left. Watch for the posted signs.
Any questions, call Carolyn at 931-707-7837.
