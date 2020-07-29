Get instruction on how to convert an old book into an amazing art journal that will showcase a creative side.
Students will use paint, ink, colored pencils and many other art supplies to create a unique journal that will express their individual art style.
Instructor Barb Pelak will share lots of ideas and “hands on” techniques as students’ mixed media masterpiece comes to life.
The class will meet from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19 in Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade. Class size is limited to a minimum of three and a maximum of eight. Fee is $30 for Arts Guild at Fairfield Glade members and $35 for non-members, with a $5 materials fee collected during the class.
This is a class that will meet again in September and October, with new content and fresh ideas at each class, so once a student has started a journal, he can continue his creative journey through the classes.
Books will be provided for each new student at every class.
Call 931-707-7249 or visit the Arts Center to register.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.