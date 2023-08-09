Robert Lauf will be the guest speaker at the August meeting of the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr. Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 for premeeting refreshments.
Lauf will speak to the group about how, as a gardener, he continues to innovate, developing hybrid plants in many genera, focusing particularly on aroids, pineapple lilies and amaryllids with an emphasis on plants that are hardy in Tennessee.
He is the owner of Monocot Engineers, LLC, and cofounder of the Eucomis Working Group.
Lauf attended the University of Illinois and earned degrees in civil engineering and metallurgical engineering.
He spent 23 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he conducted research on advanced materials, sensors, microwave technologies and bioprocessing.
The featured program will follow the business meeting.
Visitors are always welcome.
Visit fggardenclub.com or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more about the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
