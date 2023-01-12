Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville is offering information to help achieve New Year’s resolutions during its upcoming free Health and Wellness Awareness Fair.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21 at TCAT Building 1 at 910 Miller Ave.
Free health screenings and information about community resources will be available.
Area fitness studio owners will be on site to answer any questions about their facilities and fitness techniques. There will also be a number of health education opportunities.
The public is also encouraged to participate in a 1-mile fun run, walk or jog. Contact Lindsay at Lindsay. Bice-Shirley@tn.gov or 931-456-1707 for more information.
