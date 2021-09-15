Susan Shafer and Jan Westermark have launched a series of guided one-mile hikes on paved trails around Cumberland County.
Health Walks began Sept. 6 and continue through Oct. 25.
“We want to encourage people to get out,” Shafer said.
Westermark added the Health Walks give folks a second chance if the missed the Hike for Health series earlier in the year.
“If they missed the other hikes, or it was too hot, it’s an opportunity to try it again,” she said. “It’s fun, friendly and no pressure.”
Both note that hiking at the park is free, which is different from state parks in their home state of Florida.
When Cumberland Medical Center and Covenant Health announced their 13-week hiking series, Hike for Health, Shafer went. And she kept going.
“The people are just nice. They’re genuine and they’re real,” Shafer said.
The American Heart Association recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week. Physical activity helps to prevent heart disease and stroke, the nation’s leading causes of death, and helps prevent other illnesses like diabetes.
When Hike for Health came to a close in June, Shafer wanted to keep going.
“September and October is a beautiful time of year,” Shafer said. “I wanted people to know they can get out there and enjoy what we have.”
Shafer didn’t have to look far for help. Westermark attends Central Baptist Church in Crossville with Shafer, and the two teamed up with Pastor Billy Kemp, who leads the church’s recreation ministry.
The Legacy Ministry at Central is the official sponsor for the Health Walks.
And while the hikes are one mile in length, Westermark said hikers could go for a second lap if they feel up to it.
“Maybe some people will start walking who haven’t walked in a while,” she said.
Westermark and four-legged friend Gypsy started walking on paved paths in Fairfield Glade during the shutdowns of the pandemic in 2020. That got her started and helped her acclimate to her new surroundings.
“She’s walking two miles a day (now three), and I’m doing my best to keep up with her,” Shafer said
Both Shafer and Westermark stress how much hiking and getting out has helped them connect with others.
“It’s that fellowship connection and that health connection,” Shafer said.
Through connections they’ve made in the community and on the trails, both find they have a full calendar of activities. They both help with coordinating John Conrad’s Community Tours and continue to make new friends wherever they go.
They welcome anyone interested in getting active and meeting people to join them for the Health Walks. All walks begin at 9:30 a.m., with a leader and a volunteer to serve as “sweep” in the back. Hikes will all be about a mile in length on paved trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.