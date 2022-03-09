The second lecture in the four-part lecture series, sponsored by the Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association and organized by Levonn Hubbard, will be held on March 10, at the First United Methodist Annex in downtown Crossville, beginning at 6 p.m.
Members of the general public are invited to attend. For those interested in attending, RSVP Norm Brinsley, Chapter chairperson, via email at plateau@tennesseetrails.org.
Don Hazel’s presentation will discuss the 32 species of snakes in Tennessee, including the four venomous species, where they live, what they eat, and how to identify them. There will be no live reptiles, but plenty of photos to learn about these fascinating animals.
Hazel and his wife, Nancy, are both retired and have lived in Fairfield Glade for 16 years. Hazel previously lived in five other states while working for large corporations. He has always had an interest in nature. He writes a twice monthly nature column for the Glade Sun and Crossville Chronicle newspapers. He is the president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, charter member of the Friends of the Trails organization, and president of the Fairfield Glade Fly Fishing Club.
Future topics and speakers include Bobby Fulcher on “The History and Status of the Cumberland Trail,” a nationally recognized folklorist and park manager at Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park, scheduled for April 14. Trail building chief Shauna Wilson will present “The Cumberland Trail Building Plans” with the Cumberland Trail Conference scheduled for May 12.
