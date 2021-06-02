Fairfield Glade Resident Services presents “The 25 Most Fascinating Wild Animals in Your Backyard,” an evening program and conversation with resident wildlife expert Don Hazel on June 18 at The Center. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the program to begin at 7 p.m.
FGRS is presenting this as a community information event as a fundraiser for their non-profit organization which focuses on their mission of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” to be able to continue to live independently in their homes by offering social services and resources to residents.
Due to limited capacity, only 100 tickets will be available for a donation of $15 each to FGRS. Tickets can be purchased at the FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd, Crossville, TN 38571, or at “The Center” formerly known as the Community Conference Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr, Crossville, TN 38558.
