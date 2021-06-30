Fairfield Glade Resident Services hosted a community information event at The Center on June 18, with resident wildlife expert Don Hazel presenting The 25 Most Fascinating Wild Animals in Your Backyard as a fundraiser to benefit their many social service programs.
Nearly 130 residents attended to learn as much as they could about the local wildlife scene at the FGRS event.
In Fairfield Glade, residents may feel blessed or cursed or both by the variety and abundance of wildlife in the area. As the Glade Sun’s and Crossville Chronicle’s “Enjoying Nature” columnist, Hazel’s message was that the community can appreciate wildlife by admiring the beauty of some animals, living with the inconveniences caused by others and staying away from those that can harm.
According to Hazel, there are only three reasons why any animal will come into your yard.
“It might be passing through, or it comes for shelter or food,” he said.
For residents who prefer to keep unwanted wildlife off their property as much as possible, Hazel suggested they reduce the menu offerings around their house. He said a neighbor of his asked him why a rattlesnake was under his bird feeder at night. His answer was that birds and chipmunks eat the bird feed during the daytime, and animals such as skunks, mice and rats are attracted to it at night.
Hazel said, “Well, who eats skunks, rats and chipmunks? Snakes.”
Snakes were one topic of special interest at the presentation. Hazel’s primary advice was to keep your distance from them.
A snake can strike a distance of one-half its body length. A snake 6 feet long, for example, can strike out 3 feet.
But, he added that snakes generally won’t “jump out at you.”
“Usually they just hide,” he said. “They are ambush predators. They just sit there waiting for a chipmunk to come by or a cricket or something like that.”
Still, Hazel said be aware of where you put your hands, such as in a garden.
“I would never reach under a bush or a rock without knowing where my hands are,” he said.
Gladers often speak about their sightings of copperhead snakes, which can be deadly. But are they sure what they saw were copperheads?
Hazel said a copperhead snake is best identified not by the shape of its eyes or head but by a design on its body that resembles Hershey’s Kisses chocolates.
Other snakes might look like a copperhead at first glance, but without that specific design, it is not a copperhead.
A rattlesnake, on the other hand, typically is fatter than a copperhead and shorter in length, at 2-3 feet. It is not aggressive but can strike and bite with its deadly venom if it feels threatened.
The most common snake here is the gray rat snake, which is mostly black in color.
It can be “feisty” in protecting itself, but its bite is not venomous and will not hurt you. It can climb and linger almost anywhere, including a flat surface such as the side of a house.
Copperhead snakes, on the other hand, aren’t good climbers.
An interesting tidbit about snakes is that because they are cold-blooded, the temperature of their environment affects their movement.
Snakes move slowly in the cold and, as a result, cannot protect themselves as well as in warmer weather, when they can move quickly.
More information and tips Hazel shared about some other wildlife common in Fairfield Glade:
Ticks. Most are lone star ticks. They are on bushes and in tall grasses. Contrary to some belief, they do not fall from trees.
Most ticks need to be attached to you for at least 18 hours before they can begin to transmit any disease while deer ticks require 24-48 hours. Effective prevention includes spraying pants and socks with permethrin until wet. Protection lasts for several months, even through washings. Do not spray directly onto skin.
Hazel pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends removing a tick with tweezers or a tick removal tool.
Bluebirds. From 1900-’60s, the population of this popular “cute-as-can-be” bird in the United States dropped from 20 million to 2 million, primarily because of the introduction of predators such as starlings and house sparrows. The population has rebounded since then, in part because people have been putting up bluebird houses.
The “absolutely worst place” to put a bluebird house is on a tree because snakes, raccoons and other predators can easily get to them there. The best place is on a pole with a predator guard such as a cone, which prevents other animals from climbing to the bluebird house.
Black bears. There are cases of fatal attacks by black bears on rare occasions, so they are not harmless. But they are not as protective of their young as are grizzly bears and typically will walk away from you.
“These aren’t grizzly bears. The mother’s not going to charge you and eat you alive. Black bears usually want to get away from you,” Hazel said.
The problem is when people continually feed them and the bears eventually lose their fear of humans.
“And that’s not good,” he said.
Chipmunks.You can trap as many chipmunks as you find, but you will never get rid of them completely. When an area is cleared of chipmunks, others will enter it.
They are somewhat territorial. A chipmunk will not let another adult chipmunk within 50 feet of its burrow, except during mating season.
“Usually in a half-acre lot, there is room for two chipmunks,” he said.
Some people have more because they might have food, such as bird feed on the ground that attracts them. Hazel said he is not concerned about the small holes chipmunks burrow into the ground and even under his house.
Black widow spiders. These spiders are not aggressive and their bodies are about as big as a blueberry and looks like it has a coat of black patent leather with a red or orange spot.
They have a “messy” web, appearing unorganized.
Although their venom is 15 times more deadly than a rattlesnake’s, they have so little of it that the venom is not fatal to humans.
Brown recluse spiders. These spiders like to get into cardboard.
Only 10% of bites turn into a severe sore.
They are “shy.” A house in Kansas had 2,000 of the spiders, but the family had lived there for 10 years without being bitten.
Bees and wasps.Some are “social” and they are easily seen. They will fly around you without stinging you. But stay away from their “house” which is built in a hole in the ground. They protect their home, which includes their young and honey.
“You walk over and stand on their hole, you’re going to get stung,” Hazel said.
Other stingers are “solitary” and not seen often. They don’t have many babies or honey to protect, so they are not aggressive.
Great horned owls.These owls can grow to 18-22 inches tall. They feed on small animals such as mice, squirrels, rabbits and skunks. Like most birds, owls have no sense of smell.
“They are very aggressive. They will take on other animals. They will eat your cat if you let the cat out at night,” Hazel warned.
Scorpions. Scorpions can sometimes get into your garage and house. The sting of scorpions here, however, is no worse than that of a bee for most people. The scorpions in Arizona are deadly.
The event raised about $2,500 for the many services and programs provided to residents by FGRS, a non-profit organization which focuses on their mission of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” to be able to continue to live independently in their homes by offering social services, programs and resources to residents.
“Don Hazel is quite a good draw,” said FGRS interim-executive director Mack Manning. “Everybody seemed to really enjoy the show.”
Manning added that due to its success, FGRS “Neighbors helping Neighbors” hoped to make it an annual event. They are also looking forward to hosting more Community Information Events with a Wellness Program schedule for July, End of Summer/Into Fall program in August, and a Music 4 Life program.
Conrad Tours will also be holding a tour of the FGRS office on July 27.
FGRS offers such programs as Way to Go, Home Delivered Meals, Caring Connections, Maintenance and Safety, Music for Life, Senior Enrichment, Vial of Life, and Welcome Home.
For more information, to donate and become a Friend of FGRS or to volunteer, visit www.fgrservices.org, call 931-456-7272, or stop by the office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Ste. 102, in Fairfield Towne Center Mall.
Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon weekdays.
