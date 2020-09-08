Fairfield Glade is a community in which a property owners’ association (POA) regulates certain aspects of a residence. These regulations are enforced by the Fairfield Glade Community Club, as opposed to the local government. Every regulation or restriction established by the Fairfield Glade Community Club POA has a single purpose; that of maintaining the community’s appearance to support and enhance property values.
Typical POA restrictions apply to areas such as:
• Colors permitted for home painting
• Where cars may be parked relative to the street, driveway, etc.
• The parking of commercial vehicles or large vehicles, such as RVs
• Lawn and landscape maintenance
• The size of homes to be built on lots in the community
• The building of certain structures...sheds, etc.
POA membership means the property owners have agreed to abide by these rules and restrictions, making the entire community acceptable to the majority of its members. Most of the restrictions regulate how homes in the community appear, in that more appealing homes result in a more attractive community. And that translates to higher home values.
Failing to abide by the community’s rules usually results in a warning for the first non-compliance. Subsequent violations may result in fines until the matter is resolved.
Our Policy On Fines
The fine policy recently approved by the Board had not been changed since 2012; the updated policy only increased the fine for parking from $50 per event to $100 per event.
We have received member comments regarding the Fine Policy and the Appeals Policy. There appear to be misconceptions regarding when fines begin and the amount of time allowed for a member to remedy a violation.
First, when a property owner receives a violation notice, the letter states that the owner has 10 days to contact the Architectural Control Committee (ACC) or Property Standards Committee (PSC) office to discuss the matter or to cure the violation. The property owner is not required to remedy the situation within the 10-day period if that time frame is not reasonable. Second, it is only after the property owner has failed to contact the ACC or PSC office that a second letter is sent indicating that fines may be assessed if no contact is made or the violation is not cured within an additional 10-day period.
Fines are a last resort and only designed to encourage compliance when a property owner is not being responsive or reasonable. If and when fines are actually assessed, only then do they increase with every 48 hours that the situation remains unresolved. At any point in the process, fines can be avoided or put on hold by the property owner contacting the ACC or PSC office with a reasonable course of action. As part of the Appeals process, and in many cases, the accumulated fines are reduced or waived altogether if it appears the property owner was acting in good faith and taking care of the issue in a reasonable time frame. Fines are assessed for one reason only, to encourage compliance with our policies, not as a form of punishment.
Appeals
There may be occasional exceptions to the rules. Any ACC decision/fine may be appealed at the next scheduled ACC meeting. A request in writing – an appeal – must be submitted to the ACC office at least one week prior to an ACC meeting in order to be heard at that meeting. The appeal will be heard and ruled upon with a majority vote by the committee at that ACC meeting.
Appeals of ACC appeals decisions or fines for other matters are handled at the Fairfield Glade Community Club (FGCC) Board of Directors’ Appeals meeting. The FGCC General Manager must be contacted to arrange for the appeal to be placed on the agenda of the next Board appeals meeting, which is on the second Wednesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. The request will need to be made at least five days prior to the meeting and the property owner (agent) will submit one copy of all the supporting documents and the appeal request to the FGCC General Manager.
Property Owners are encouraged to attend the appeals meetings in person to explain and clarify their request. However, this is not mandatory.
Variances
Occasionally, there may be additional needs for consideration, referred to as a variance. This is defined as a situation in which there is the consideration for official dispensation from a rule or regulation, typically an ACC regulation. This may be presented to the ACC committee by written request for a ruling on the variance. Owners requesting a variance or relief from compliance of a given rule or regulation must show that the request is based upon one or both of the following conditions:
• Compliance presents a hardship to the petitioner that is unique to his/her situation, is not of his/her own making, and is due to location, terrain, or other unique features of the property.
• Approval of the requested variance can be shown to benefit or enhance the quality of life of the owners in the immediate neighborhood or community.
Communities with POAs work best when the rules are fair and enforcement is proactive. Nobody wants to drive through their community and see overgrown lawns or homes in disrepair. Likewise, home buyers will not pay top dollar to live in a blighted community.
For many of us, our home is our most important investment. As far back as the late 1800s, William Jennings Bryan opined, “Real estate is the best investment for small savings. More money is made from the rise in real estate values than from all other causes combined.” Protecting that investment is critical. Communities with POAs are designed to ensure that the community is well maintained and property values are protected.
Please contact the FGCC Architectural Control Committee office at 931-707-2149 or accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc with any questions or clarifications regarding this article.
