The Fairfield Glade Lion’s Club inducted Paulette L. Harris into the club at the Nov. 16 meeting at the Community Center.
Paulette L. Harris and her husband, Lion Jim Harris, have lived in Fairfield Glade for three years after moving from Seymour, TN.
Paulette is originally from Casper, WY. Paulette was a claims relief adjuster prior to retirement. She also has experience in air traffic control. She is a Vietnam veteran.
Paulette is an active writer of published novels and screen plays. Her education, affiliations and training include college, a member of Advanced Writers and Speakers Association, English as a Second Language, Voyage Media, and Laubach training.
Paulette and her husband have a son and a daughter, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
Paulette’s hobbies include golfing, gardening, writing, ceramics, cooking and entertaining. She enjoys animals with a special affection for horses. She joined the Lions Club to be of service to the community and for the camaraderie. Lion Jim Harris is the Lions Club sponsor for Paulette.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the largest Lions Clubs in Tennessee. The club is recognized by the Lions organization as one of the most active clubs for serving their community. FG Lions local programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, “Student of the Month” program and youth outreach.
Dinner meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the Fairfield Glade Community Center starting at 6 p.m. and normally ending by 8 p.m. Please call Lion Bill Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information or questions. Membership is open to both men and women and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also make a date to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
The LIONS motto is “We Serve.” The best reason for becoming a Lion is the opportunity to do as a group what we cannot hope to achieve on our own, to serve our fellow man, and to make the world a better place.
