On Feb. 19-21, Knoxville Racquet Club hosted their annual United States Tennis Association Southern Winter National Tennis Rating Program Championships.
This is an annual event with players competing against players of similar skill levels from all over the South.
Fairfield Glade Racquet Center had four teams participating in the event across four different levels.
One team came away with the trophy in their division. Cynnie McCoy and Terrie Funaro competed in the Women’s 3.5 Division, Melinda Leftwich and Kris Doten competed in the Women’s 3.0 Division, Craig Leeper and Steve Emmons competed in the 3.5 Division and Lavell Harris and Jeff Piersol competed in the 4.0 Division.
Harris and Piersol were the winners of the 4.0 division.
Congrats to Harris and Piersol, and thank you to all the Fairfield Glade participants for representing the community well.
