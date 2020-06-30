Charlie Lowder was honored on his 99th birthday, Monday, June 22, with a neighborhood celebration in Fairfield Glade.
“Charlie is proof that living here is good for you, especially if you walk 5 miles a day,” said neighbor Ed Peplinski. “That’s what he has done daily for years, come rain or shine. The folks in attendance are just a portion of the many people that cross his path each day.”
Peplinski added, “His devotion, and more importantly, his genuinely warm and loving personality has had a positive impact on everyone who has ever met him.”
