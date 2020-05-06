It’s official! The Fairfield Glade Community Club turned 50 years old in their milestone birthday on May 4.
Fairfield Glade, located about 10 miles north, northeast of Crossville, was derived from the unincorporated communities of Northville, Peavine, Forrest Hill, Hebbertsburg, Centers, Chestnut Hill and Dorton. It is nestled within the confines of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area to the north, Keyes-Harrison WMA to the northeast and Crab Orchard to the east.
After the mining operations ceased and railroad spurs were no longer used, parts of the land, surrounded by woodland deciduous forest and natural beauty, had been cleared and stripped of resources, exposing the lulling roll of the land that became known as “the glades.”
The property was purchased as an investment by Plateau Properties Inc., a company of Cosby Harrison who built Harrison Lake, resort, golf course and airstrip that became Lake Tansi.
Before selling the property to the Fairfield Bay Corp. in 1969, Harrison had already built two of FG’s larger lakes. Those lakes were renamed Lake Catherine and Lake St. George.
Fairfield Bay Corp. wanted to develop the property into a resort mirroring their successful Fairfield Bay resort developed in Arkansas in 1966. The company’s officers also served as FG board directors. They were George H. Jacubus, Neal T. Simonson, William R. Vowell, Kenneth H. Kulhman, C. Randolph Warner Jr. and Donald V. Moore Jr.
Other directors unrelated to the Fairfield Bay Corp. were Dr. Neil Crow, J. Peter Grace III, Leo C. McKenna, Malcolm R. Myers, Paul D. Paganucci, Dr. James Snider and T.G. Tagliaferri.
By January 1970, construction was underway for Fairfield Bay’s Fairfield Glade project. The Crossville Chronicle reported plans for the “complete new town” of Fairfield Glade. Two hundred people unexpectedly attended the Crossville Chamber of Commerce board meeting to hear Fairfield Bay developers explain the details of the $20 million project at Fairfield Glade on the nearly 10,000 acres. Fairfield Bay officials presented plans for a restaurant, an administrative building to serve as an information center, sales office, a recreational center, 18-hole golf course, horse stables and a new lake, Lake Canterbury, all to be constructed that year.
The recreational center was to hold dances and social gatherings to appeal especially to teens.
The original Fairfield Bay plans for FG called for the construction of 14 additional lakes to solidify the community ties to boating, water sports and fishing.
The plans also called for a large lodge to be construction on top of Peavine Mountain for skiers. The developers intended to strategically incorporate shopping centers, church, theaters, beauty shops and all the community service facilities needed for the convenience of the residents throughout the project.
It was intended to be a master-planned retirement vacation resort community, appealing to vacationing families for the potential returning of retirees.
Fairfield Bay pitched their new retirement plan and vacation facility concept: called “graduated retirement,” in which future residents could select a place they could enjoy now and pay for during their peak earning years and retire gradually.
The Board of Directors of Fairfield Glade held its meeting and drew up the charter for the Fairfield Glade Community Club which was filed on May 4.
On May 10-11, 1970, FG held its first open house event, inviting visitors to come for guided tours, sales pitches and refreshments. At that point, the multi-million-dollar project boasted about 25 newly arrived modular homes, some of which are still there, as well as administration and information buildings, restaurant and golf course under construction. Slides and swings were offered to keep potential buyers’ children entertained.
Several hundred visitors came for the open house. And the buyers began to buy.
Fairfield Bay began publishing Fairfield Glade News in June 1970. By July, it reported pro-golfer and PGA Hall of Famer “Slamming” Sam Snead was the consulting golf pro for FG’s new 27-hole champion golf course which was under construction to completed by that fall.
There were paddleboats and canoes on Lake Catherine, a barbecue cookout complex at Robin Hood Park was under construction, and the first nine holes of the miniature golf course were completed.
Recreation director Powell Garrison reported the trail rides and wagon rides at the stables were so popular, they had to buy additional horses for the demand. The recreation department was also making plans to incorporate an animal farm to include many animals from skunks to peacocks near the corrals.
Hiking became a natural pastime for FG residents and visitors. An old logging road was converted into the Friar Tuck Trail and the Little John Trail. Construction had also begun on the Maiden Marian Park in the modular home area.
Boaters, fishers and moonlight singers made use of the amenities at the Lake St. George Marina. The recreation center planned Saturday night dances and supplied equipment for pingpong, volleyball, badminton and horseshoes.
Benton Bilbrey, hillbilly hoedown caller, hosted Appalachian square dances during the week.
By mid-July, 100 modular homes were delivered and installed for rentals to house FG members and guests. FG had only 8 miles of drivable roads at the time, but was set to gain another 40 miles of roads over the course of the summer.
These roads would open FG to more: more people, more plans and more development.
And 1970 was just the beginning.
