Golfers teed off at the Dorchester Golf Club for a 9-hole scramble hosted by Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity Saturday, Feb. 1, for the Chili Open Golf tournament. It was a success due to the collective efforts of our Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity sponsors, supporters, and volunteers. Chili Open event sponsors were Donald G. Hooie, DDS Family Dentistry and Lynn Sullivan of Strategic Design & Real Estate. Event hole sponsors for this event were: Faith Worship Center, Bargain Beds, CCHFH volunteer Byron Buell, Dan “the Safety Man” Linskens, Donald Hooie DDS Family Dentistry, Jim “Draker,” Farm Bureau Insurance, Fields & Tollett an Association of Attorneys, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, Jeff Moore of J.M Remodeling & Siding, Strategic Design & Real Estate, Tabor’s Pawn & Furniture, Tennessee Plateau Oncology, Crossville Heating & Cooling, Lowes of Crossville.
The proceeds from this event went to Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity’s building program which focuses its effort on building homes in partnership with low-income individuals and families in need of safe, affordable housing.
Following the tournament, everyone gathered at the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church for a chili dinner while Jim Drake “Draker” announced the winners. The boy/boy flight first-place winner with a scorecard playoff was Mike Johns and Dewey Roberts, leaving second place with Joshua Vanwinkle and Milton Brady. The boy/girl first-place winners were Dino and Karen D’Augustino. Second place winners went to Bill and Elaine Walker. Awards were also given to the player that shot closest to the temperature and the player with the closest birthday.
It was a great day for Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity and the community.
“I want to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers, and participants who made this event possible. It takes a lot of support to get any event off the ground and Habitat for Humanity is blessed to have caring and compassionate people who just want to help. In addition to volunteers making chili, cornbread, and brownies, the Elk’s Lodge #2751 donated coleslaw for everyone to enjoy. Draker has helped organize this event for years. We are thankful for all the knowledge and enthusiasm he has brought to this event. Robin Faircloth has taken pictures at all of Habitat for Humanity’s events over the last several years and also volunteers in the ReStore. We now have pictures of this event to remind us year-to-year how much fun everyone had at the Chili Open,” said Development Director Vanessa Petty.
For information about Habitat for Humanity and how you can get involved call 931-484-4565, email volunteer@cchabitatforhumanity.com or visit our website at www.cchabitatforhumanity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.