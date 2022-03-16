After rescheduling the 13th annual Habitat for Humanity Chili Open golf tournament on an icy Jan. 29, the tournament took place the following weekend, Feb. 5.
Though daytime temperatures were sitting well below the freezing mark (hovering around 28 degrees), golfers were blessed with the most incredible sunshine-filled sky for the entire day.
Habitat officials were thrilled with the participation of 60 golfers.
They said it was a joy to serve the volunteer-prepared homemade chili in many different varieties, cornbread and brownies to the hearty and dedicated group of folks who joined the round of golf in freezing temperatures to support the organization and the important work it does in the community.
Habitat for Humanity thanks corporate sponsors Bargain Beds, Faith Worship Center and Zurich Homes for their support.
Also thanked for their support are hole sponsors Fields & Tollett, an Association of Attorneys; Draker and Sara Drake; Jeff Devers and Yong Chagnon; Small Biz Staffing; Volunteer Behavioral Health; Cumberland County Playhouse; Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew; Eye Centers of Tennessee; Tennessee Plateau Oncology; Jonathan Young; William T. Ridley; Jeremy Shoemaker of FirstBank; and Fairfield Homes.
