The Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show is entering its 10th year.
The show will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 2 at Cumberland County Community Complex at 1398 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Enthusiasts are welcome to attend. Visit www.gkshow.org for complete details.
“Our idea is to hold a Gun & Knife Show event like no other. We want to make it a community event for the whole family supporting our entire community,” said Community Complex Director Donnie Moody.
He continued, “We are especially proud to support our local law enforcement agencies with our Confiscated Weapons Auction on Saturday night.”
Entrance to the auction is free to all Gun and Knife Show attendees on Saturday. Visit the website’s auction page for more information.
A special welcome is offered to military veterans. A representative of the Cumberland County Veterans Affairs office will be on hand to provide support and answer questions. A special flag retirement ceremony is planned for Sunday afternoon.
Vendors return annually to support this show for many reasons, but small-town hospitality is one of the main reasons.
Dozens of community volunteers, led by Volunteer Chair Dolores Schwartz, support this show.
“From the minute you pull into the parking lot, volunteers are on hand to support the vendors – including unloading stock, bringing cups of coffee, and checking in to see what I could need throughout the weekend,” said vendor Neil Schmittou, who has attended every year.
“This happens at no other show.”
Thanks to a sponsorship by Bilbrey Funeral Home, all children 15 and younger are admitted free. Saturday admission for ages 16 and older is $5. Parking is free.
Admission on Sunday is free to all.
Those interested in participating are asked to contact Moody at 931-484-6431 or visit the website’s vendor information section.
Anyone who wants to volunteer may call Schwartz at 931-484-5028 or visit the website’s volunteer section.
Other sponsors include Dave Kirk Automotive, Plateau Animal Hospital, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, Cumberland Medical Center, NRA, city of Crossville, Daisy Outdoor Products, Forte’s Restaurant on the Square, National Wild Turkey Federation and Flowers Bakery.
