The Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild will hold its first meeting of 2023 at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 231 Westchester Dr.
A short business meeting will be followed by a program featuring guild member Pat Jennings.
Jennings is a retired educator for Bernina of America, who will give an informative presentation, “Staying Within the Lines.”
The guild meeting will also feature the ever-popular fat quarters drawing with this month’s theme, winter/whites, and the monthly show and tell.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 130 quilters who meet the third Friday of each month at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach and social camaraderie. They have been meeting since 2002.
New members and visitors are always welcome. For more information, email fantasticquiltersffginfo@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.