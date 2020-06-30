Good Samaritan Society will host a Family, Friends and Freedom Parade July 2 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. for friends and neighbors at Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade.
The parade is not sponsored by the Fairfield Glade Community Club as a public event. However, participation from families and Fairfield Glade residents is welcome and invited to join in the fun and demonstrate their support. All will follow the parade route, stay within their vehicles and maintain social distancing.
Decorate your vehicle with streamers, balloons, signs, etc. Help us bring joy to the residents of the Good Samaritan Society!
The parade will begin with all decorated vehicles at St. Francis Catholic Church, 7503 Peavine Rd. Traffic flow will be organized and led by a police and fire department escort to the Good Samaritan Society campus. Be ready to leave the church by 2:20 p.m.
You can show off your patriotism and wear red, white and blue!
In addition to vehicles, animals can also be dressed in patriotic attire. All animals must be leashed and large animals must wear bags. All animals and those walking will be staged and social distanced at the gravel hill drive at the second entrance of Good Samaritan Society, and go last in the parade.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks will apply for the parade.
In the event of rain, the parade will be moved to July 9 at 2:30 p.m.
