The COVID recovery program at Good Samaritan Society at Fairfield Glade has been designed to help individuals recover after the infection.
This program is specifically for individuals who contracted COVID-19 and are no longer infected with the virus but are experiencing ongoing side effects.
Comprehensive therapy provided is tailored to each patient’s individual needs to promote recovery following COVID-19 infection. The number of sessions and specific therapies needed is dependent upon each patient’s individual needs.
Recovery from COVID-19 can be gradual:
• Individuals may continue to feel weak, fatigued and experience shortness of breath, as well as other symptoms that can make returning to normal, everyday activities of daily living more difficult.
• Aging individuals recovering from COVID-19 are at higher risk of injury from falls.
• Rehabilitation plays an important role in recovery. GSS therapists are also skilled in treating strokes and other neurological symptoms resulting from COVID-19 infection.
• Physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists can be the best providers in helping individuals get better and improve function following COVID-19 infection. These rehabilitation professionals work closely with primary care physician to ensure the most optimal treatment measures are provided.
GSS’s structured rehabilitation program provides coordinated care for complications due to COVID-19.
Following comprehensive assessment, individualized programs will be developed by rehabilitation professionals and may include the following:
• Breathing exercises to strengthen chest muscles through recovery from pneumonia or respiratory dysfunction.
This may include guidance in use of an incentive spirometer which helps to open up air spaces in the lungs. Breathing exercises may improve breath support for speech, swallowing, as well as cardio-pulmonary function.
• Muscle-strengthening exercises to address generalized weakness and muscle loss affecting walking and self-care tasks. These exercises will assist in strengthening both arms and legs and will help with feelings of extreme fatigue and tiredness.
• Activities of daily living exercises will be tailored to the needs of the individual with focus on safety to complete daily tasks such as grooming, dressing, bathing, housekeeping and more.
• Swallowing exercises to address difficulty swallowing following illness and identification of the safest diet consistencies to reduce risk of aspiration.
• Cognitive exercises to address changes in attention and concentration, memory, safety awareness, problem-solving and executive functions. This program may also address the individual’s ability to manage their own medications.
Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade is following CDC guidelines in order to protect all participants from infection of COVID-19.
In order to maintain social-distancing guidelines, therapists will work with only one patient per session.
All staff and patients are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility.
Sanitization of treatment space and equipment is completed following care with each patient.
Therapy should be one of the first considerations following COVID-19, flu, or other long-term illnesses.
To get started in GSS’s comprehensive program, bring a prescription from a physician for PT, OT or speech therapy, or ask physicians to fax your prescription to 931-484-8229.
A copy of your insurance cards will be needed to verify insurance and ensure the patient is in-network with Good Samaritan.
Following comprehensive assessment, a determination will be made in conjunction with the patient as to which therapies are the most important for recovery.
