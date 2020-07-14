The successful and cheerful tribute to our community seniors and military veterans was held on July 2, in anticipation of the July 4th Holiday.
The entire community came together to give some cheer and smiles to seniors living at the Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade.
The parade included over 80 decorated vehicles, including Fairfield Glade Police Department, Fairfield Glade Fire Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as walking family members, friends, horses, goats and pet dogs.
“Our community showed great spirit to conduct a ‘social distancing’ parade for the residents of Good Samaritan Society – Fairfield Glade in their honor, love and friendship. It’s tough not seeing loved ones and we continue to try our very best to provide care, love and support during this COVID-19 healthcare challenge in our senior living community. The parade was a fantastic idea from our Social Services Director Carolyn Scott,” said Frank Horvath, acting director of communications and media relations.
“This was by far a great and enthusiastic event that was a great success. Residents and participants really enjoyed it. Many thanks goes out to our community supporters, families and friends,” shared by Brandon Newman, administrator.
All the vehicles were escorted by the Fairfield Glade Police and Fire departments, Chief Mike Williams and Chief Bobby Smith. The parade started in the parking lot of St. Francis Catholic Church and made its way up Catoosa Blvd. into the north entrance of the Good Samaritan Society and circled around the community with many resident observers, social distanced, watching from walkways, homes and apartments.
Resident Claire Spangler said, “The parade was wonderful. Thanks to all who organized it, and thanks to all that participated. It put a smile on my face all day long.”
Red, white and blue, American Flags and encouragement signs were displayed by participants and throughout the community. A prayer and ceremonial service followed the parade in the newly constructed Serenity Park and led by Rev. Dick Gillen and Christine Archer.
Community leaders also contributed to the event. GSS-FG Advisory Board member Connie Kirk was instrumental in organizing all participating car and motorcycle clubs.
“What a wonderful event! The weather was good, great for the residents and participants, it was fun and seeing everyone’s joy on their faces and sharing this experience was perfect. We also have to give the staff credit for a lot of planning and hard work to put this parade on,” Kirk said.
Julie Shanks, GSS-FG Advisory Board member and volunteer, regularly works with the nursing staff in the care of residents.
She said, “I started crying when I saw from a distance all my friends that I haven’t seen in a long time. It was special. I had my family and friends from out of town for the holiday and they wanted to participate. My mom participated, too, and she said this was the best 4th of July ever. We could all see the joy on people’s faces.”
For questions about the parade, please contact Frank Horvath at 931-250-2742 or fhorvath@good-sam.com or Brandon Newman at 931-456-1576 or mnewman6@good-sam.com.
