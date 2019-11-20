Good Samaritan Society- Fairfield Glade sponsored a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11, to honor the residents who served in the nation’s military. The program opened with Army veteran Runyon Lockert, who served during Vietnam, leading attendees in singing “God Bless the USA,” as pianist Annetta Deck accompanied.
After the welcome and introductions, the crowd recited “The Pledge of Allegiance” and then sang the National Anthem.
Kathy Rusk presented information and nomination forms for Quilts of Valor, a non-profit organization that has sewing and quilting groups make handmade quilts to wrap our heroes in the warmth of appreciation. Then a ceremony was performed for “The Missing Man” where a table was set with a single place setting and the symbolic pieces, such as the lemon wedge and lit candle to show honor to and remember those soldiers lost in the line of duty.
Following patriotic singings of “God Bless America,” “This Land is Your Land,” “Song of Peace,” Milton Jerabek and Joe Milton brought forth the patriotic wreath for the wreath ceremony and saluted it as Nancy Mitchell performed taps before a moment of silence.
“I thought it was a traveling show or something,” said Jerabek, “but they put that on just for us [veterans]. It’s really nice, a nice thing they did.”
The crowd sang in “Let There Be Peace on Earth” together.
For a beautiful closing of the Veterans Day program, Deck mesmerized all those present with her performance of an amazing piano piece she composed called “Once Upon an Enchanted Forest.”
A Veterans Day cake was cut and served to treat the veterans and residents of Good Samaritans Society-FG.
