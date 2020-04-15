The purpose of this communication is to educate the community on facts regarding our responses to protect against coronavirus (COVID-19).
Proactive measures the Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade has and will continue to address:
• Follow all clinical guidelines from Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society and federal, state and local governmental agencies.
• Visitors are limited to only essential health care and services providers.
• Deployed communications technologies so that family members can interact with patients and residents.
• Ensured employees and staff are trained in using proper infection control procedures, e.g. handwashing, temperatures, personal protective equipment and food safety.
• Practice social distancing.
• Established a crisis management communications strategy and plan.
• Established legal risk and protection protocols.
• Enabled temporary agency healthcare staff.
• Deployed new activity technologies to combat isolation, loneliness, depression and anxiety, e.g. Music and Memory.
• Launched employee motivation and engagement activities.
• Offer telecommunications chapel services.
• Offer additional resident services e.g., hygiene and home-delivered meals.
• Coordinate supply chain measures from suppliers and local providers for personal protective equipment.
• Launched employee/staff well being and spiritual support protocols
• Established employee crisis and emergency threat funds through our local support and our corporate Foundation.
Our health care professionals and administrative staff regularly monitor and make adjustments to the safety and security of our residents, patients and community at large.
Contact Frank Horvath, acting director of communications and media relations, at 931-250-2742 or fhorvath@good-sam.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.