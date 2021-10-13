Cumberland County High School senior Kelsey Green has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club August Student of the Month.
Green was selected by school counselor Kalli Buck to take part in the monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named her Student of the Month, along with her corporate partner, Best Friends Veterinary Hospital.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Green is a CCHS cheerleader. She is enrolled in all honors courses and dual enrollment courses for college. She is also enrolled in a CNA course hoping to obtain her license at the end of this semester.
She is the class treasurer for the Class of 2022.
Green works at Subway, volunteers as a math tutor and babysits. Her hobbies include reading, cheering, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets.
She plans to attend college majoring in exercise science and pursuing a career as an occupational therapist.
Green is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Best Friends Veterinary Hospital and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Green and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2022 with all Students of the Month. The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque and their name and special month printed on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.