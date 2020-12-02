The Great Smoky Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America is proud to be one of the Cumberland County United Fund’s original partners.
Over the past 54 years, the Great Smoky Mountain Council has received more than $120,000 in direct support from the United Fund. That’s more than $120,000 invested in Cumberland County’s youth, helping shape the community’s past, present and future leaders.
Over those years, Scouting has impacted thousands of families within Cumberland County, providing youth with active outdoor programs focused on character development and leadership skills.
The Great Smoky Mountain Council is extremely grateful for the partnership with the United Fund, and they look forward to the next 50 years.
A gift to United Fund will support Boy Scouts and 35 other non-profits that provide programs and services to people in Cumberland County. Give online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or send to United Fund, 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville TN 38555.
