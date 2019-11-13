The Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 70 miles to the Big South Fork to hike the 6.6 mile Grand Gap Loop trail on Nov. 15. This hike traverses along the rim of the BSF in a serpentine at an elevation of 1,200-1,400 feet for some of the most spectacular views of the BSF gorge. Since this trail is already at the top of the plateau, elevation changes will be minimal but the distance requires a rating of moderate.
The hike follows the BSF River with numerous grand view opportunities, but also includes hiking amid cliffs and boulders, upland hardwoods of beech, maple, hickory and Virginia pine. This trail offers some of the best vistas of this national river and recreational area.
Hikers should wear sturdy hiking boots and poles can be helpful. Pack a lunch to eat on the trail and bring plenty of water, especially of temperatures are on the warm side. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with changes in elevation and natural trail obstructions. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
The group will meet in the pavilion in the parking lot at the four-way stop at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., between 7:30-7:45a.m. Car pools will be formed and driving instructions will be distributed. Driver reimbursement for this hike is $5. Departure is at 8 a.m. sharp. Return time to the Glade is expected to be about 4 p.m.
Hikers, just a reminder of our end-of-season potluck lunch is to be held in the classroom at the Community and Conference Center after a local hike on Friday, Nov. 22.
If you have questions please contact the hike leader, Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282.
