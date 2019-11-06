Two of the oldest golf leagues in the Glade, the Grady Group and the LDs, held their annual fall dinner on Thursday, Oct. 24. Golfers and their spouses attended the banquet for socializing, dinner and to recognize changing leadership of the groups. Don Koch turned the reigns over to Roger Harden. Longtime stats man Jerry Aamodt turned over his duties to Skip Show. Personalized plaques made by golfer Phil Eaton and other small gifts were presented in appreciation of their great leadership. Also, Bob Olds, not pictured, won the annual Grady Cup for best golf over a designated six-week period during the summer season.
The Grady Group and LDs date back over 40 years to the earliest days of golf in Fairfield Glade, when golf was free and they played on nine holes at Druid Hills. The leagues' founders Herb Grady and L.D. Evans were the first to organize leagues to play on Druid's nine-hole course in the 1970s. The groups have evolved with over 50 players.
With plenty of new faces, the Grady and LD groups plan on being a fixture of Fairfield golf for some time to come.
