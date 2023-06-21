A sweet community summer holiday tradition will return to the Village Green Mall at the end of June when the St. Francis of Assisi Council of Catholic Women present their annual bake sale to benefit area charities.
The event takes place annually on the weekend before the Fourth of July and features an array of homemade cookies, cakes, pies and other baked goods from the kitchens of St. Francis parishioners.
This year’s event will be 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, June 30. Village Green Mall is at 126 Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The sale aims to provide area residents with all the tasty treats they need to enhance their holiday gatherings.
But its main purpose runs deeper, said Marsha Takac, who is directing this year’s event for the council.
Takac said that over the past 12 years, the event has raised nearly $30,000 in sales and donations to benefit about 20 charities and nonprofits.
Past beneficiaries have included Bread of Life Rescue Mission, Crab Orchard schools, Fairfield Glade Fire Department and Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity.
Hospice of Cumberland County, Avalon Center, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee and Peavine Care Center also have benefited from the bake sale.
Takac said this year’s fundraising effort will rely on 36 St. Francis women volunteers, who she praised for their kindness, dedication and hard work.
She said that doesn’t include the many parishioners who will contribute baked goods and charitable contributions to help ensure this year’s event is successful.
