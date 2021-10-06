The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s Bake and Bargainza is back in October.
Items are priced to sell in the event at Village Green Mall from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8:30 p.m. 2 p.m. Oct. 8.
The two-day bake sale includes a large assortment of baked goods provided by members of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club. Look for cookies, sweet breads, cakes, brownies, pies and more.
The Bargainza sale includes gently used items, home décor, kitchen items, seasonal decorating items, glassware, jewelry, holiday items, linens, pillows, totes, handbags and more priced to sell.
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
