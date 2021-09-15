We have all heard expressions extolling the importance of first impressions: “A good first impression is a lasting impression.” Or, “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”
For job interviews, most of us were taught to dress appropriately for the position we were seeking, because our attire has a lot to do with the highly important first impression we make on a potential employer.
What was your first impression upon arrival here?
With these thoughts in mind, what influenced your first impressions of Fairfield Glade? Was it the excellent condition of the golf courses, the renovated racquet center, the vast number of hiking trails, or the beautiful Community and Conference Center?
Maybe it was the 11 no-wake lakes and the two well-equipped marinas. Or possibly the riding stables, our pools, or the wide variety of community events.
More than likely, it was a combination of all these elements and others.
Over the years, Fairfield Glade and its amenities have undergone a variety of transformations and renovations to maintain viability as an up-to-date, relevant community. However, Fairfield Glade’s appeal extends far beyond that. It includes the attractiveness of our residential areas as well.
The importance of curb appeal
In residential real estate, first impressions of a community are generally based on the curb appeal of the homes.
Curb appeal has a lot to do with a home’s beautiful landscaping or architectural design. But curb appeal can also be influenced by small details.
For example, searching for a particular residence in Fairfield Glade, one would naturally look for house numbers posted on the sides of mailbox posts. A first impression of a home might therefore be influenced by something as seemingly insignificant as a mailbox post.
The routine maintenance of our homes and yards contributes to their curb appeal. Unfortunately, just one poorly maintained home on a street can detract from all the well-kept homes, thereby affecting their resale values.
How many times have we heard, “It was a beautiful home or neighborhood, except for ...?”
Safeguarding your investment
In Fairfield Glade, we have safeguards to ensure that homes and yards are well-maintained and contribute to the curb appeal of the neighborhood overall.
These safeguards are in the form of published standards for all existing homes, regardless of age or location. They apply to the construction of new homes as well.
The mere existence of published minimum standards goes a long way toward reinforcing home values and therefore your investment in Fairfield Glade.
Time to take stock
When the autumn leaves fall, we get a clearer view of our homes. Walk out to your street and analyze the curb appearance of your home.
Does it meet the standards established by Fairfield Glade? Does it adequately reflect the pride you have in your home? If not, what can be done now? And what should be delayed until spring, allowing adequate time to budget and plan?
Need more information?
If you are uncertain of this community’s required standards, the Fairfield Glade Property Standards Quick Reference Guide is a good reference. It’s available online at www.fairfieldgladeresort.com under Member Login and then My Property.
You may also call the ACC Office at 931-707-2149 or email accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc for additional information.
If we all do our part, we can help protect property values in Fairfield Glade. And as they say … that’s money in the bank.
