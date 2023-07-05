On Monday, June 26, 68 women converged on Heatherhurst Brae back nine to play for the Glade Niners’ charity this year.
Tee It Up for a Cure is the cause, and Cumberland Medical Center is the beneficiary. CMC helps many families battle cancer by providing drugs, emotional support, transportation and at times accommodation.
The players bought mulligans and memorial flags for their loved ones who either lost their life to cancer or survived cancer. A number of prizes were awarded.
At the end of the day, the league was able to donate $4,075 to the cause. Thank you to one and all who donated prizes, money and time for this great cause.
Sloppy conditions ensued after the recent downpours of the past two days, but the sun shined down for the day on the course. The games played were a team scramble for lowest gross score, closest to the pin on holes 13 and 15 and closest to the wavy line on hole 18. First-, second- and third-place winners in each of two flight.
Flight A first-place winners with a score of 30 were Lynette Dilts, Cynthia Melanson, Laurie Speckman and Marlene Hill. Second place with a score of 31 went to Sheryl Vorst, Jeanni Miller, Angie Stanton and Dale Renton. Third place was awarded to Kristen Knight, Melody Clegg, Linda Schumacher and Twyla O’Kane.
Flight B first-place winners, after a scorecard playoff, with a score of 37 were Salli Lemke, Kristen Jones, Phyllis Van Sickle and Linda Held. Second-place winners, also with a score of 37, were Joyce Rossiter, Wendy Bernek, Martie Novack and Jana Stribling. Third-place winners with a score of 38 were Josetta Hanson, Cynthia Hartlieb, Anita Kummer and Nancy Burleson.
First-place prize money for the teams was $100, second-place prize money was $80, and third place was $50 per team.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were Gail Baird on hole 13 and Wendy Bernek on hole 15. Closest to the wavy line on Hole 18 was Ginny Fox. Each of the winners went home with $10.00 for their accomplishments.
More than 38 prize baskets included wine baskets, golf accessories, golf shoes, hand-knitted blanket of the American flag, an ice cream milkshake maker, lessons by the pros, gift certificates for spas and 18 holes of golf and the big prize of a golf bag, which was won by Linda Rowe. We thank all the prize donors and monetary donations by all who participated.
Thank you all for showing hope, faith, love and support on this special day.
Angel donations were made by Alvin Nowicki, Ken Bernek, Gerald Pacini, Elaine Wallker, Berry Haser, Bonnie Semple, Laurie Speckman, Lana Held, Ruthie MacAndrew, Martie Novak, Marty Wennermark, Pat Tomczyk, Joyce Rossiter, Salli Lemke, Jan Thurn, dessert maker Carolyn “Sunshine” DeRier, Carolyn Boyle, Sue Thering, Pat Tomczyk, Sherry Stanley, Ginny Fox, Nancy Burleson, Jana Stribling, Patricia Godbey, Teri Inskeep, Cynthia Hartlieb, Alice Hodge, Sherry Stanley, Patricia Godbey and Phyllis Van Sickle.
Thank you to The Mays Downsizers — Janet Morning Star and Christine Cage; Diane Duncan from The Bird Dog Watch Marketing; Advanced Termite — David and Christina Passon; D.J. Allen; Pastor Andrew Abraham; Jeff Houston, Cody King, Rag Jones and Adam Forgey; Sue Penna; Melanie Jackson Wojciechowski; Christy’s Pub Grub — Kevin and Christy Troyano; Custard Cabin — Teri Lane Gieske; Grinder House Coffee — Angela Chastain, Asa Reese and Denice; Dan Tucker; Regions Bank Fairfield Glade — Natalie Stendardo; The Palms Spa — Wendy Cornilles; Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church; and Earl and Jan Leschinski.
A special thank you to Cody King and the Heatherhurst friendly staff of dedicated workers in appreciation for all you do for the league, not only for the charity event, but for every day the Glade Niners golfs at Heatherhurst. The golf course staff who are always so friendly and helpful.
Thanks to all who contributed to the memorial flags. It was a heartfelt day seeing all the pink ribbons honoring all the loved ones. A valley of honor spread through the course on Monday morning.
Heartfelt thanks to guests who helped with contributions and the Glade Niners team for their gracious giving of time and energy put forward to this event.
The league will submit a generous check for $4,075 to Tom Rally and Jennifer Marcum of Cumberland Medical Center’s Cancer Center.
This year’s event coordinators were Salli Lemke and Jan Thurn.
A heartfelt thank you to all the donors and players for making this a success. We would love you all to come back again next year and enjoy another day of golf and socializing with each other for a great cause.
