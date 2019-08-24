The 2019 Fairfield Glade Member/Member golf tournament Aug. 10-11 was another great success.
A total of 352 golfers enjoyed two days of golf, Friday’s reception and continental breakfast and lunch each day.
The ladies overall low net winners were Chris Nagy and Linda Lebreux (111). The gold tee men’s overall low net winners were Dwight Wages and Michael Pope (110). The white tee overall low net winners were Shane Day and Shane Baily (112).
The Fairfield Glade Member/Member golf tournament would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. The platinum sponsors were: Action Heating and Cooling, Benchmark Physical Therapy, Cumberland Eye Care, Cumberland Medical Center, Dave Kirk Automotive, First National Bank of TN, Hot Springs Spa, Jan’s Wine and Liquor and Servpro of Cumberland, Morgan and White Counties. Gold sponsors were: Cherokee Beverage, Coca Cola Enterprises, Food City, Hilliard Lyons and Zurich Homes. The silver sponsors were: A-1 Auto Repair, Advanced Termite & Pest Control, Bed and Biscuit Kennels, Best Friends Veterinary, Better Homes & Gardens/ GWIN Realty, Clearview Closet & Blind, Crossville Family Chiropractic, Crossville Wholesale Carpets, Crye-Leike Brown Realty, Forte’s on the Square, Gernt Insurance, Glade Realty, Golf Capital Learning Center, Good Samaritan Society, Happy Hound Realty, Jeff Woods Construction, J.P. Nascar, Mayberry’s Home Complete, Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique, Shadden Tire Company, Tastykake/Flower Bakery, Tim Tewalt, The Dogwalk Resort & Spa, Witt Financial Group and Crossville Smiles.
The final results are as follows:
Flight Winners:
Red 1
Low Gross
First: Suzie Rhodes-Suzanne Clarksean 135
Second: Jean Kraft-Chris Kencitzski 136
Third: Nancy Harper-Rhonda Huddleston 141
Fourth: Judy Rich-Becky Leeper 148
Fifth: Julie Cook-Vicki Bradshaw 152
Low Net
First: Ginger Edwards-Melanie Fawbush 116
Second: Pam McCarthy-Julie Moore 116
Third: Marty Wennermark-Hazel Robinson 118
Fourth: Ellen Piersol- Janis Gifford 119
Fifth: Barbara Alexander-Susan Summers 123
Red 2
Low Gross
First: Kathy Allard-Sue Allen 163
Second: Dale Renton-Jeani Miller 164
Third: Young-Boon Cantey-Nancy Martin 164
Fourth: Donna Walters-Sandy Inman 167
Fifth: Sue Kitto-Judy Swanson 169
Low Net
First: Jo Nauman-Joyce Stackhouse 116
Second: Corinne Custer-Barbara Kelso 117
Third: Lauri Speckmann-Julie Bockman 117
Fourth: Tammy Tubandt-Patricia Arbuckle 122
Fifth: Cindy Tullar-Janette Bogart 125
Red 3
Low Gross
First: Cathy Tipton-Tina Bezek 165
Second: Sherry Stanley-Jackie Baker 168
Third: Rebecca Blohm-Susan Knutson 169
Fourth: Joanie Boggan-Julie Kratt 176
Fifth: Dee Nannini-Jan Cellio 181
Low Net
First: Patricia Poulin-Pat McKissick 115
Second: Beth Pearsall-Mia Mclelland 118
Third: Sharon Ellis-Suzanne Orris 122
Fourth: Mary Snell-Sue Godfrey 123
Fifth: Karen Dagostino-Joan Peters 127
Gold 1
Low Gross
First: Mike Eckert-Ed Schwaberow 141
Second: Dick Stoner-Marlen Sterud 142
Third: Greg Spancake-Doug Peters 147
Fourth: Thomas Clarksean-Ted Grant 147
Fifth: David Brooks-Gerry Sparks 147
Low Net
First: Scott Carson-Dan O’Reilly 114
Second: Jack Basquin- Ron Erick 114
Third: George Parker-Dennis Roback 119
Fourth: Ray Harrison-Ed Runyon 121
Fifth: Lee Pedigo-Fred Vanklaveren 121
Gold 2
Low Gross
First: Mike Vagi-Ed Lemke 142
Second: Tim Robinson- Mike Boyer 149
Third: John Hughes- Jim Hodge 150
Fourth: Randy Blohm-Howard Knutson 152
Fifth: Everett Cook-Jimmy Morgan 157
Low Net
First: Gary Thompson-Don Johnson 111
Second: Don Higgins-Lee Szeliga 118
Third: Dennis Monson-Bob Ginger 122
Fourth: Gil Bromberek-John Greene 125
Fifth: Rick Harper-Don Arbuckle 126
Gold 3
Low Gross
First: Danny Tucker-Jamie Cannon 149
Second: Dennis Nannini- Jim Cellio 150
Third: Dusty Rhodes-Bob Brosmer 153
Fourth: Frank Kahlich-Darrel ONeil 155
Fifth: Michael Bonfield-Jim Blevins 157
Low Net
First: Larry Johnson-Bill Goldring 112
Second: Jim Hyland-Al Bonn 118
Third: Kelvin Smith-Tim Norman 118
Fourth: Ron Simons-Gary Kaufman 123
Fifth: Sid Miller-Walt Renton 123
Gold 4
Low Gross
First: Dick Sandula-Steve Ross 153
Second: John Moore-Bob King 154
Third: Gene Standaert-Ed Seely 158
Fourth: Scott Amis-Michael Johnson 161
Fifth: Paul Bosley-Fred Mundt 163
Low Net
First: Roger Ryan-Phil McDowell 113
Second: David Boarman-Mike Kindt 114
Third: Mark Shoemaker-Chris Joyce 117
Fourth: David Schudiske-Jim Kobe 118
Fifth: Fred Boyer-Davie Bouque 124
White 1
Low Gross
First: Steve Kehrer-Scott Whorton 133
Second: Tim Sweborg-Terry Levix 134
Third: Bob Wiedmann-Tim Olson 139
Fourth: Ron Reide-Paul Wolfe 139
Fifth: Bruce Evans-Bill Heidle 141
Low Net
First: Mike Stalder-Ron Keith 120
Second: Mike Suppa-Ken Neyens 122
Third: Tim Driggs-Cal Smart 124
Fourth: Robert Siwek-Tom Pallone 125
Fifth: Loren Hall-Jerry Tietz 125
White 2
Low Gross
First: Chris Vercautren-Bob Walczak 140
Second: Travis Lovvorn-Dave Allstaedt 145
Third: Mark Tullar-Jeff Bogart 145
Fourth: Scott Maher-Jim Edwards 146
Fifth: Bill Owens-Bob Moberly 148
Low Net
First: Rick Ford-Gary Hoskins 121
Second: Steve Nagy-David Pollard 123
Third: Steve Billings-John Marshall 123
Fourth: Mike O’Hara-Dan Linskens 125
Fifth: Jim Lister-Jim Nuse 126
White 3
Low Gross
First: Matt Christiansen-Bill Vorst 141
Second: Tom Thompson-Elliot Kornreich 150
Third: Todd Hill-Gary Held 151
Fourth: Tom Guenther-Norm Torrey 151
Fifth: John Wollard-Dick Viggiano 153
Low Net
First: Ben Brooks-Jerry Allard 123
2nd Layne Shaw-Derek Granfield 123
Third: Craig Leeper-Kevin Freeman 124
Fourth: Jeff Naruszewicz-Mike Bezek 126
Fifth: Ronnie Phillips-Dick Hampton 126
White 4
Low Gross
First: Coy Watson-Charley Wilson 151
Second: Bob Bennett- Jerry Selvage 153
Third: Paul Davis-Mike Eelbode 155
Fourth: Jim Ashcraft-Dan Boeh 159
Fifth: Mark Bruhn-Uwe Niebuhr 160
Low Net
First: Richard Diem-Chuck Hennessee 119
Second: Thomas Pinkington-John Key 123
Third: David Apple-Glenn Apple 124
Fourth: William McCown-Jim Bennett 125
Fifth: Chuck Buck-Corky Wilson 128
