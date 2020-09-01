The day began foggy with rain in the forecast. There were just a few sprinkles and clouds with a little sun which helped keep the temperature down. Though the greens were a little slow, it was all in all a good day at Dorchester Golf Course in Fairfield Glade.
Thirty-eight teams played and with the generous hole sponsors and prize donors, we raised $7,956, the second most money ever raised in our 10-year history! This will provide funding for 36 local non-profits. These non-profits provide programs and services that benefit people of all ages.
The field was broken into two flights. The results are as follows:
First place with a score of 46 was James Wayne Pugh, Matt Pugh, Tim Pugh and John Brown. Their prizes were rounds of golf at Fairfield Glade.
Second place with a score of 47 was Kevin Cotton, Chris Blalock, Ken Blalock and John Blalock and they won four rounds of golf at Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
Third place scored a 48 and team members were Brandon Luttrell, Justin Lee, Cody Ellis and John Taylor. They won two rounds at Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and a certificate to Best One Tire and Auto Care and to Pilot.
There was a two-way tie for fourth place with a score of 49 and the winner of the scorecard playoff was the team of Jake Randol, Shane Harvel, Brad Wyatt and Trent Stokes. They won gift cards to Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew, Fairfield Glade, Speedway, Pilot and Shadden Tire Company.
It was interesting that two men had birthdays on the day of the tournament and both of their teams won fifth place in their perspective flights.
First flight winners Bob Folger, Kevin Hembree and Bradley Sewell celebrating Jason Longmire’s birthday shot a 49. In the second flight, celebrating the birthday of Jake Schultz, he and his team members Jim Waters, Ron Boles and Jud Waters shot a 57. Both teams won an assortment of gift cards to Shadden Tire Company, Pilot, Fairfield Glade and Best One Tire and Auto Care.
The second flight had a four-way tie with a score of 55. The winners in the scorecard playoff were Jim Oswald, Steve Byrum, Chris Christenson and Bobby Hay and they won four rounds of golf at Bear Trace.
Second place went to Dakotah Vaden, Steve Vaden, Johnny Russell and Marvin Myers. They received rounds of golf at Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Third place went to Sara and Jim Drake and Rob and Sherry Gibson. Their prize was two rounds of golf at Alabama’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail and a gift certificate to Best One Tire and Auto Care and a Fairfield Glade gift card.
Fourth place went to Josh Hudgins, Phillip Early, Jon Becker and Jon Frazier and they received gift certificates to Good Times Wine Spirits & Brew, Fairfield Glade and Speedway.
Sixth place in the first flight went to the team of Gerry Sparks, Dave Mullican, Tom MacDonald and Skip Lundin who shot a 51. In the secod flight, scoring a 57 was the team of Michael Crain, Scott Crain, Isabella Crain and Larry Brock. Both teams received coolers provided by Crossville Tire and Appliance and gift cards.
The highest scoring team was Ray Pilon, Casey Pilon, John Kindschi and Rand McFarlin. They received one golf lesson and gift cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.