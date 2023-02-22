Heatherhurst-Brae Course in Fairfield Glade will host the third annual County-Wide Music Programs Golf Tournament Fundraiser golf tournament to benefit school music and band programs in Cumberland County.
“I started this tournament three years ago to help raise funds for our high school band programs,” said Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston. “I had started and ran multiple events that supported many of the high school athletic programs, but the truth is not everyone is involved in sports, and students need multiple activities to take part in.”
The tournament is set for April 1, and there’s no April Fooling – all the proceeds will benefit student music and band programs in each school serving the county’s children.
In tournaments past, the funds raised were divided between the Stone Memorial High School Band, Cumberland County High School Band and Support The Arts (STARTS).
“In 2020, when Jeff Houston, Fairfield Glade PGA Director of Golf, learned that the band programs at CCHS, SMHS and the nine elementary schools were not growing, in part because those programs were not being adequately funded,” said STARTS and Cumberland County Community Band Director Glen Belcher, “he decided that with his experience and success in raising money for numerous good causes in Cumberland County that he would offer to do the same for those music programs.”
New to the tournament this year, players and sponsors can choose the program they’d like to support with their entry fees and sponsorships by indicating CCHS Band, SMHS Band or STARTS on their entry/sponsorship form. The money STARTS receives from this event goes entirely to the nine elementary school music and band programs.
Houston continued, “When I started talking to local individuals in the [Cumberland County] Community Band, I discovered the STARTS program that is very involved in the elementary music programs. I discovered a lot of community support for our Cumberland County music programs.”
The County-Wide Music Programs Golf Tournament Fundraiser will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The field will be limited to the first 36 teams. The format will be a four-person scramble. Men will play the white tees, women the red tees, seniors 65 and smarter will play from the golf tees, and senior women 65 and smarter from the green tees. Teams may be all men, all women or mixed. There will be two flights based on 16 teams or more. First place wins $300, and second wins $150. An added special contest event includes the closest to the hole on four par-3s.
The entry fee for the tournament is $100 per player or $400 per team. The entry fee includes green fees, a cart, lunch, a mulligan and prizes.
Lunch will be provided following the tournament.
Those who don’t play can still support the schools’ music programs during the tournament through sponsorships. Hole sponsorships are $100.
“To my knowledge, nobody had put on a golf tournament to raise funds for the music programs,” Houston concluded. “I just want to try and help out all of our Cumberland County students, and this event has received a tremendous amount of community support.”
The 2021 and 2022 tournaments yielded a total donation of $27,995 to STARTS, CCHS Band and SMHS Band programs.
For more details, contact Houston at 931-707-2158. Entry forms are available at Heatherhurst Golf Club pro shop and online on the member website under Golf on the tournament page.
Learn more about STARTS by visiting www.cccband.net/starts.
