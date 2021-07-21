In 1970, Fairfield Communities Inc. embarked on an ambitious project to transform over 12,000 acres of rural Tennessee into a planned resort/retirement community, offering a variety of living options and desirable amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, hiking trails, lakes, marinas, tennis/pickleball courts and more.
The objective was to attract people from all over the U.S. to come, buy land, and build homes.
Fifty years later, more than 8,700 people call Fairfield Glade home. It is considered one of the top places in the country to retire, confirming the Club’s Vision Statement: “Fairfield Glade will continue to be a growing resort/retirement community, and one of the best-value master planned communities in the U.S.”
How we become involved
By purchasing property in the community, each property owner becomes a member of the Fairfield Glade Community Club. The Club manages Fairfield Glade through a board of directors which members elect, and a general manager, hired by the board.
The board and the general manager rely upon two important documents to make virtually every decision relevant to the governing of Fairfield Glade; those two documents are the Amended and Restated Bylaws, and the Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions.
Why the documents
are important
Bylaws conform to the laws of Tennessee and are the rules adopted by the Club after it was incorporated. They are important legal documents which specify internal structure and how the Club operates.
The Declaration of Covenants and Restrictions regulates the use, appearance and maintenance of property with one purpose: preserving property values within Fairfield Glade.
The C&Rs were adopted by a majority vote of owners. The C&Rs describe the Club’s and owners’ responsibilities, as well as lay out various architectural rules.
For example, initial construction or any addition to an existing structure must be approved in advance.
The C&Rs cover use restrictions, as well; an example being that no structure of a temporary character can be used as a residence. The C&Rs authorize the Club to adopt, modify or delete Rules and Regulations, thus, providing for the various policies now in place.
The rules members
agreed upon when
property was purchased
When property is purchased in Fairfield Glade, the buyer receives and accepts the seller’s signed deed of sale, which includes the following important language:
“This conveyance is made expressly subject to the restrictive covenants, limitations, and conditions for Fairfield Glade contained in the Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenant and Restrictions for Fairfield Glade dated November 5, 1997, of record book...”
This language “runs with the land” and simply means the buyer agrees to and is bound by the conditions in the deed, including the Covenants and Restrictions.
The Bylaws and C&Rs have one purpose: to preserve property values, both for homes as well as for the assets of the Club.
Members can learn more about the efforts of the board of directors and management to protect and grow property values by visiting the following website: www.fairfieldgladeresort.com. All governing documents are found under Member Login > Admin > Governing Documents.
