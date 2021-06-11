The Fairfield Glade annual Cruisin’ Into Summer is planned from noon-3 p.m. June 19 at The Square, at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. The event is provided by Fairfield Glade and hosted by the Plateau Corvette Club.
Cruisin’ Into Summer gets bigger and better with lots of beautiful cars, delicious food, activities for the kids, gift bags and prizes. Commander Flashback will provide music from the 1950s-’60s.
New this year is a corn hole tournament provided by Dusty Norrad and Travis Dixon. The tournament, a blind draw with two tourneys at $15 each, begins at noon, with sign up at 11:30 a.m.
The East Tennessee Corvette Club will again be in Fairfield Glade for the Cruisin’. While Corvettes should be plentiful, all makes and models are welcome. Anyone with a classic car they’d like to share with everyone can cruise right in.
Make sure to pick up a ballot at the registration table to vote for the show’s favorite car. Use criteria such as oldest, fastest, coolest, funniest, most original, most customized — or just because. The winner will receive the People’s Choice Trophy, sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
Shuttle buses will run from guest parking at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr., and the CMC Wellness Complex, 130 Stonehenge Dr. A very special thank you to Zurich Homes for sponsoring the 2021 Cruisin’ Into Summer event.
The Plateau Corvette Club is the third-largest Corvette Club in the Southeast. The club began with a group of Corvette owners in Fairfield Glade, but it quickly expanded to include members from Crossville, Cookeville, Monterey, Livingston and Sparta.
The group meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in the Crossville Outlet Mall.
The club takes great road trips, enjoying different dining venues, and is involved in many charitable events.
Email Plateau Corvette Club President Mike Ingrassia at plateaucorvette@gmail.com for more details.
For more information about Cruisin’ into Summer, call 931-484-3722.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.