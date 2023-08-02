Jeff Dyer | Light N Lively Social Dance Club
Light N Lively Social Dance Club encourages dancers to check their schedules, sharpen their pencils and get ready to dance in the new school year at its Back-to-School Dance this month.
Hopefully, everyone’s dancing partner is in the same homeroom, and they won’t have to be “saved by the bell” for this evening of fun.
Join in the fun from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in Rooms A and B of Fairfield Glade Library at 455 Lakeview Dr.
Entertainment will be by Memory Road.
Light N Lively is asking everyone to bring school supplies that will be collected and donated to Crab Orchard Elementary School.
Suggested school supplies include, but are not limited to, headphones to plug into laptops, tissues, Expo Dry Erase markers, glue sticks, pencil-cap erasers, crayons, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, wide-ruled notebook paper, pocket folders, children’s scissors, washable markers and Play-Doh.
To request more information on Light N Lively Social Dance Club or to make a reservation for the Back to School Dance through the club’s PunchBowl invitation system, email lightnlivelyffg@gmail.com or call Jeff Dyer at 847-922-6282.
See you on the dance floor!
