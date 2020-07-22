The library has added the Global Road Warrior database to its online reference collections.
The new library resource contains country guides for each of 175 countries worldwide.
Each of the 175 country guides covers 119 topics, including culture, banking, business, demographics, education, food, history, holidays and festivals, travel, language, money, points of interest, religion, security and national symbols.
You can access the database by logging onto the library site at www.artcirclelibrary.info and clicking on the Global Road Warrior link under Quick Links.
The Global Road Warrior database was designed for students doing country reports, educators, travelers and anyone who wants to learn about the world and its diverse cultures.
Great New Books
The Order by Daniel Silva. This is a riveting new thriller featuring art restorer and legendary spy Gabriel Allon. It was nearly 1 a.m. by the time he crawled into bed. Chiara was reading a novel, oblivious to the television, which was muted. On the screen was a live shot of St. Peter’s Basilica. Gabriel raised the volume and learned that an old friend had died. Swiftly paced and elegantly rendered, The Order will hold readers spellbound, from its opening passages to its breathtaking final twist of plot. It is a novel of friendship and faith in a perilous and uncertain world.
Peace Talks by Jim Butcher. Harry Dresden is not a popular wizard in the eyes of the White Council, but he has been tasked with providing security to the senior council members as they join several other coalitions to discuss peace with the signers of the Unseelie Accord. As the Winter Knight, Harry must also liaison for Mab, Queen of Air and Darkness, which has placed him further in the crosshairs of the council, his grandfather, Ebenezar McCoy, comes to warn him. As the allies he was living with face an assassin who’s well-known to him, Harry must find a way to keep the talks going while he tries to discover the truth behind the attack, satisfy the players he serves, including the vampire Lara Raith, and make sure that his loved ones survive. Harry has protected his hometown of Chicago from the paranormal for years, but this summit may end up revealing far more than the powers at hand.
The Bohemians: The Lovers Who Led Germany’s Resistance Against the Nazis by Norman Ohler. Husband-and-wife resistance leaders Harro and Libertas Schulze-Boysen, who established a network of anti-Nazi spies in World War II-era Berlin, receive the full Bonnie-and-Clyde treatment in this colorful account from historian Ohler (Blitzed). Though the “young and good-looking” couple both came from well-pedigreed family backgrounds, their love-at-first-sight meeting, unconventional communal living arrangements, artistic pursuits, and open marriage marked them as bohemians in 1930s Germany. Still, this deeply researched and stylishly written account unearths an appealing yet overlooked chapter in WWII history. Espionage enthusiasts will be riveted.
Libraries=Information
With health authorities continuing to urge face-covering in public to curb the spread of COVID-19, we’ve become familiar with minor irritants of wearing masks: chafed ears, foggy glasses, snapped straps.
The arrival of summer takes the potential discomfort up a notch, trapping sweat and heat under our facial sheaths.
Fortunately, there are ways to stay cool — or, at least, cooler — while masked up. Here are five tips for more comfortably keeping your respiratory droplets in check.
Choose the right fabric. A light, breathable material like cotton will likely keep your face cooler than those made from synthetic materials and prevent contagion.
Keep it dry. Cotton traps less air and moisture than standard medical and industrial masks, and it’s more absorbent. But if it gets damp due to breathing and sweating it can be less effective in filtering respiratory particles, not to mention uncomfortable and abrasive to the skin. Try to stay in well-ventilated locations to keep air and vapor mixing.
Time trips to beat the heat. Avoid going out at the hottest parts of the day and for extended periods.
Skip the makeup. Heat and perspiration mixed with makeup or oily skin care products makes for a gunky mess under your mask.
Lastly, bring a spare. If you can’t keep your mask from getting icky and sticky, there’s no better remedy than swapping it for another.
Stingy Schobel Says
Fresh-cut flowers are a simple way to add color and joy inside your home.
One easy hack to keep these stems looking alive longer is to use a little mouthwash in the water.
Just a few tablespoons of disinfecting mouthwash is enough to keep bacteria from growing inside the vase.
Bacteria are known to speed up the decay of cut flowers, so this simple trick can help your arrangement look fresh much longer.
Library Laugh
What do dentists call their x-rays? Tooth pics.
