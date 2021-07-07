The Gladeniners hosted their annual Breast Cancer Center fundraiser on June 28, and 48 ladies came ready to play the front nine of Heatherhurst Brae.
The course was in great condition for 90 degrees F off the path, which helped since all were playing from the green tees.
A total of $1,600 was donated from the proceeds to Cumberland Medical Center’s Breast Care Center.
The game of closest to the pin was won by Lana Held on #3, and closest to the line was won by Sandi Chesterton on #6.
The team of Patricia Lundin, Sandi Chesterton, Jill Becker, and Cathy Tipton scored 33 to win the event.
A scorecard playoff (34) was won by the team of Sandy Inman, Nancy Burleson, Mary Norbom and Donna Walters for second place.
The third place team included Sherry Stanley, Linda Rowe, Ginny Fox, and Judi Kaines. Congratulations, ladies!
Willow Catering delivered yummy box lunches and many door prizes were donated by the member-
ship.
Memory flags were placed on the course and the big winners were the patients who will receive the benefits of these donations at the Breast Center.
Monday, July 12, will find the Gladeniners at Stonehenge back nine playing a step-aside scramble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.