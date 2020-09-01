The Sewer Department continues to operate normally. We started the year with $2.2 million of cash and ended July with $2.8 million of cash. The results for the first seven months are better than expected, and we do not foresee any issues going forward.
The POA operations area is improving with each passing month. July results were better with continued increased rounds of golf and diners at Stonehenge Grille reflecting continued increase of activity from our residents and visitors. July Amenity Fee Revenues were only slightly unfavorable at a negative $37,000, bringing our year-to-date amenity revenues total to just over $1.9 million below budget. We began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating cash, excluding capital which is accounted for separately per the C&Rs. At the end of July, we had $2.7 million of operating cash, an increase of $600,000 from June.
Significant actions have been taken to reduce our operating expenses to counter the lost amenity fee revenues during the shutdown. The major cost reduction actions include canceling the $165,000 de-silting project and the $650,000 for road paving this year.
Labor is one of our largest expenses.
Currently, we have 407 active employees, 14 employees on furlough, 6 seasonal employees inactive and 1 employee on leave. Our labor costs in July were $61,000 favorable to budget, bringing our labor costs through July to $538,000 positive compared to budget.
The senior managers continue to focus on cost reductions in operations while providing quality services to our members and guests. Some examples of actively managing our operating costs include positive variations to budget in the following areas:
-General and Administrative Expense +$243,000
-Marketing and Events +$92,000
-Community Maintenance +$1million (includes the road paving and de-silting projects listed previously)
-Marinas +$44,000
-CCC & Recreation +$53,000
All departments continue to monitor their expenses and are only doing only what is necessary and postponing all discretionary POA operations expenditures.
In summary, at this point we are in a positive cash position and we will continue to monitor our income and expenses on a regular basis. We look forward to the remainder of the year revenue results being closer to budget which will help combat the loss of revenue we experienced earlier this year.
