The routes are becoming much larger every year, and the crew can collect trash more efficiently and with less litter when all of the trash is in bags; therefore, trash bags are required even if using a can.
Bags holding 13 gallons or more should be used so please don’t use small grocery bags (they can be returned to Food City at their bag recycling station). This way, if the can doesn’t have a lid, the trash won’t get wet and increase the weight, trash won’t stick to the bottom of the can and trash won’t blow away when being placed in the truck.
Please limit the bag’s weight to no more than 40 pounds and have the trash out by the road before 8 a.m. on your pickup day (please keep the can and/or bag off of the roadway). Those of you that have neighbors close by may want to discuss setting your trash out together near one driveway. Thank you.
For further information regarding Sanitation, please go to the FGCC website, under Public Works click on Community Maintenance, then Sanitation and under this, click on Household Trash/Sanitation Policy.
We encourage you to consider recycling more of your trash by taking recyclable materials (i.e., paper, cardboard, cans, Nos. 1 and 2 plastics and glass) to the recycling center next to Leisure Kraft Pontunes on Peavine Rd. Glass and large cardboard items are the only things that need to be separated from the rest of the items.
By doing this we can reduce the amount of trash we have to take to the county transfer station which will save us money over time. Since the county generates revenue from these materials it also helps keep our property taxes lower. Additionally, less trash is put into the landfill which is good for the environment and saves the county money.
