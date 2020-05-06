The Glade Sun has served Fairfield Glade for 29 years, sharing community news and features as a sister publication to the Crossville Chronicle, the community’s primary news source since 1886.
The current coronavirus crisis coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising business has caused us to restructure our resources so that we can continue to fulfill our mission.
Beginning next week, publication of the Glade Sun will move to Tuesdays. You will find your paper in your mail each week, just as you have for the past year.
This edition will continue to include The Scene, and you will continue to enjoy numerous special sections during the year.
To facilitate this change, contributors must have their submissions to the Glade Sun by noon on Thursday. You can still email your submissions to gladetansi@crossville-chronicle.com and reach editor Rebekah K. Bohannon Beeler at 931-484-5145.
