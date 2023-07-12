We are on target toward the goal of providing the 2023 Strategic Plan to you at a town meeting in November or December.
The primary information sources include:
External factors. Nearly completed. Target date July 31.
Interviews of key stakeholders. Completed
Discussion group meetings. Completed
Interviews with individual directors. Completed
Reserve study. In progress. Estimated completion end of July.
Other communities visits. PCA partners Ted Robinson and Tim Dunlap, along with members of the strategic planning committee, visited Tellico Village on June 28 to see that community’s facilities and to meet with the Tellico Village CEO/general manager and the long-range planning committee.
Another visit to a community with similar characteristics — rentals, real estate, amenities, facilities and programs — is being evaluated.
Strategic plan member survey. The web link to the survey was provided to members Thursday, July 6. Members will have until Tuesday July 18, to respond.
Strategic plan member survey report. Estimated delivery date is Aug. 1.
PCA, the board and strategic planning committee will review all of this information and convene in late August to use that data to review and revise, if necessary, Fairfield Glade’s Vision, Mission, and Brand Position statements as well as the community’s Core Values.
I hope you can see how important it is to you — and all involved — that you and your spouse/significant other respond to the survey with your opinions and suggestions.
If you have any questions or concerns about the plan development please share them by sending a message to the Strategic Planning email address: strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc/.
You can review other related documents in the Fairfield Glade website www.fairfieldgladeresort.com in the member section: 2022-2023 Private Club Associates Strategic Planning Documents
