Jake Hoot, the Wannabeatles, Memory Road and the Mount LeConte Jug Band are among the acts scheduled to take The Grove at Fairfield Glade stage for the 2023 music season.

The Grove, at 100 Stonehenge Dr., is an amphitheater and biergarten on the shore of Mirror Lake.

All events are weather permitting and subject to change. Concessions open about 30 minutes prior to show time.

The 875-square-foot music venue, with a dance area and state-of-the-art sound system, is a gathering place for neighbors to enjoy concerts, movies, food and other community events.

Resting under the trees on top of the knoll, patrons can enjoy al fresco refreshments on picnic tables in the style of European biergartens.

A smaller stage for solo performers is nearby. The community is reminded that coolers are not permitted at Small Stage events.

Scheduled events include performances that are part of Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast summer concert series.

At The Grove:

May 27

Kinfolk

6 p.m.

Main Stage

May 29

Melissa Ellis Band*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

June 2

Keith Robinson/Colours

6 p.m.

Small Stage

June 5

Foxfire Newgrass*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

June 9

Dennis Long

6 p.m.

Small Stage

June 12

California Dreamin’*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

June 16

Shannon Libby

6 p.m.

Small Stage

June 17

Wannabeatles

6 p.m.

Main Stage

June 19

Trent James Band*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

June 23

Mother Legacy

6 p.m.

Small Stage

June 26

Soul Soup*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

June 30

Karaoke with the Garrisons

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 3

Carrie Hassler*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 7

It Takes Two

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 10

Top Tier Band*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 14

TBD

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 17

Soulfissh*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 21

Memory Road

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 24

Double Shotz*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 28

Dennis Long

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 29

Utopia

6 p.m.

Main Stage

July 31

Second Wind Knox*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 4

Mother Legacy

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Aug. 7

Mount LeConte Jug Band*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 14

Jake Hoot/One Country*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 18

Cornbread

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Aug. 19

Legacy

6 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 21

Run for Cover*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 25

Melissa Ellis

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Sept. 1

Line dance party with the Garrisons

6 p.m.

Main Stage

Sept. 4

Soul Soup*

5 p.m.

Main Stage

Sept. 15

Shannon Libby

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Sept. 22

The Bourban Brothers

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Sept. 23

Autumn Jam with End of the Line and Scarlet Begonias

4 p.m. (tentative)

Main Stage

Sept. 29

TBD

Small Stage

Oct. 15

Cumberland Swing Band

3 p.m.

Main Stage

* Denotes Mirror Lake Blast concerts Glade’s favorite acts to take The Grove stage this season

