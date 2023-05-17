Jake Hoot, the Wannabeatles, Memory Road and the Mount LeConte Jug Band are among the acts scheduled to take The Grove at Fairfield Glade stage for the 2023 music season.
The Grove, at 100 Stonehenge Dr., is an amphitheater and biergarten on the shore of Mirror Lake.
All events are weather permitting and subject to change. Concessions open about 30 minutes prior to show time.
The 875-square-foot music venue, with a dance area and state-of-the-art sound system, is a gathering place for neighbors to enjoy concerts, movies, food and other community events.
Resting under the trees on top of the knoll, patrons can enjoy al fresco refreshments on picnic tables in the style of European biergartens.
A smaller stage for solo performers is nearby. The community is reminded that coolers are not permitted at Small Stage events.
Scheduled events include performances that are part of Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast summer concert series.
At The Grove:
May 27
Kinfolk
6 p.m.
Main Stage
May 29
Melissa Ellis Band*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 2
Keith Robinson/Colours
6 p.m.
Small Stage
June 5
Foxfire Newgrass*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 9
Dennis Long
6 p.m.
Small Stage
June 12
California Dreamin’*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 16
Shannon Libby
6 p.m.
Small Stage
June 17
Wannabeatles
6 p.m.
Main Stage
June 19
Trent James Band*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 23
Mother Legacy
6 p.m.
Small Stage
June 26
Soul Soup*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
June 30
Karaoke with the Garrisons
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 3
Carrie Hassler*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 7
It Takes Two
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 10
Top Tier Band*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 14
TBD
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 17
Soulfissh*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 21
Memory Road
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 24
Double Shotz*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 28
Dennis Long
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 29
Utopia
6 p.m.
Main Stage
July 31
Second Wind Knox*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 4
Mother Legacy
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Aug. 7
Mount LeConte Jug Band*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 14
Jake Hoot/One Country*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 18
Cornbread
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Aug. 19
Legacy
6 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 21
Run for Cover*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 25
Melissa Ellis
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Sept. 1
Line dance party with the Garrisons
6 p.m.
Main Stage
Sept. 4
Soul Soup*
5 p.m.
Main Stage
Sept. 15
Shannon Libby
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Sept. 22
The Bourban Brothers
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Sept. 23
Autumn Jam with End of the Line and Scarlet Begonias
4 p.m. (tentative)
Main Stage
Sept. 29
TBD
Small Stage
Oct. 15
Cumberland Swing Band
3 p.m.
Main Stage
* Denotes Mirror Lake Blast concerts Glade’s favorite acts to take The Grove stage this season
