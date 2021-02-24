Fairfield Glade Rotary Club will host a pair of noted scientists at its noon meeting Feb. 23.
Gail H. Cassell of Indiana and Dmitry Maslov of Moscow, Russia, will discuss the role of science diplomacy in addressing complex public health challenges. They will critically address the scientific drivers for diplomacy, including a focus on scientific cooperation during political strain; transboundary issues and shared scientific resources; and diplomacy needs and impact of health and biomedical sciences.
Rotary encourages guests to join them on Zoom. Call Fairfield Glade Rotary Club President Colleen Mall at 931-484-4948 for the virtual link.
Rotary has a theme for February: “Peace Building and Conflict Resolution.” With “World Understanding and Peace Day.” Cassell and Maslov will help the Fairfield Glade club to see the role of science in bridging the conflicts of today’s complex society.
Cassell, a graduate of the University of Alabama, was selected by the university as one of the top 31 female graduates at the centennial of the first female admitted in 1893.
She holds a Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of Alabama Birmingham and was selected as its 2003 Distinguished Alumnus.
She is past president of the American Society for Microbiology, which boasts a membership of more than 39,000.
Cassell is currently senior lecturer in Harvard Medical School’s Department of Global Health and Social Medicine. She retired in 2010 as Eli Lilly Co.’s vice president of Scientific Affairs and Distinguished Lilly Research Scholar for Infectious Diseases. Prior to her work at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, she was chairman of the Department of Microbiology at the University of Alabama Schools of Medicine and Dentistry.
Internationally, Cassell has been a member of the steering committee of the U.S.-Japan Cooperative Medical Science Program, responsible for advising the respective governments on joint research agendas.
She was instrumental in the establishment of the U.S./Russia Cooperative Medical Sciences and Training Program under the Bilateral Presidential Commission in 2009.
In 2012, the American Society for Microbiology and the Federation of European Microbiology Societies established the Makela-Cassell Exchange Program for pioneering international engagement for young scientists.
Maslov, Ph.D, is senior researcher for Vavilov Institute of General Genetics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow.
He is part of the consortium launched by Cassell in 2011 to solve a major public health problem: multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis, which is spreading rapidly, particularly in Russia, India, China and South Africa. Tuberculosis presently kills more than 2 million people a year.
