Crab Orchard Elementary School Principal Debra Beaty and seven archery students attended the May 3 meeting of the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club to accept an $1,880 donation.
The donation helped the students and their coaches, Cindy Miniard and Nathan Thompson, attend the National Archery Tournament in Louisville, KY.
This is the first time in 15 years that the students have qualified to compete in the tournament.
The elementary team will be shooting for Bullseye national, and the middle school teams will be shooting Bullseye and 3D national.
The tournament was May 12-14.
Beaty thanked the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club for years of financial donations and volunteer hours the club has given over the past many years.
“We have had donations (for the archers) from across the county, and support has been phenomenal,” she said. “Thank you!”
