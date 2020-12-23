Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.