A beautiful Saturday on the Cumberland Plateau, Nov. 21 was perfect for removing trash and invasive plant species which endanger the biological integrity along the Obed River Watershed.
A total of 10 Fairfield Glade Rotarians were out in force with clippers and chain saws along the stream bank at Centennial Park. This activity was one of many volunteer activities that Rotarians participate in throughout the year.
In October, Rotarians assisted Obed Watershed Community Association with planting native plants along one of the tributaries in Pleasant Hill.
OWCA is committed to work on streams, rivers and wetlands to stabilize waterways, restore habitat, and remove invasive plants and accumulated trash.
Fairfield Glade Rotary is proud to volunteer for an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the critical relationship between a healthy watershed and availability of clean water for our community.
OWCA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to maintain and enhance the health and vitality of the Obed River Watershed. The Obed River and its two main tributaries, Clear Creek and Daddy’s Creek, cut into the Cumberland Plateau of East Tennessee, providing some of the most rugged scenery in the Southeast.
For more information about the Obed watershed, visit www.obedwatershed.org to find many informational resources about the Obed watershed visit the OWCA Facebook page www.facebook.com/Obed Watershed to learn about OWCA activities and announcements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.