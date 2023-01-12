At a recent meeting of the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club, Jean Cheely and Adam Hughes presented information about the 50-year old Statewide Organization for Community eMpowerment.
This organization began as Save Our Cumberland Mountain and later aligned with a statewide organization to provide protection of the environmental and address social justice issues.
Some of the issues that SOCM has already been involved with include coal mine drainage at Fall Creek Falls, water testing at the Turner Mine, dealing with the coal ash disaster in Kingston and keeping the ash from being moved to Smith Mountain, preservation of the Homestead Triangle, rejecting privatization of the Cumberland Mountain State Park, establishing a solar array in Pleasant Hill and expanding composting in Cumberland County.
SOCM also focuses on leadership development and has a staff in their Knoxville office.
Visit www.socm.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.